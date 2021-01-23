SwissBorg (CHSB) Market Cap Tops $286.46 Million

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. SwissBorg has a market capitalization of $286.46 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded up 2% against the dollar. One SwissBorg token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00077192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.64 or 0.00647862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00046493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.17 or 0.04342505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015192 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017718 BTC.

About SwissBorg

SwissBorg (CHSB) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 932,254,656 tokens. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog . SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com

Buying and Selling SwissBorg

SwissBorg can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwissBorg using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

