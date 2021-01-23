Switch (ESH) Price Down 9.4% This Week

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Switch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Switch has a total market cap of $184,643.72 and approximately $72,097.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Switch has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00061027 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004570 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003436 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Switch

Switch is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag . Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag

Buying and Selling Switch

Switch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

