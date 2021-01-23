Switch (ESH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $156,745.50

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Switch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Switch has a market cap of $156,745.50 and approximately $78,250.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Switch has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00060955 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004620 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003411 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003092 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Switch

Switch (CRYPTO:ESH) is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag . The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag

Buying and Selling Switch

