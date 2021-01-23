SWYFT Hits Market Cap of $19,920.84 (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One SWYFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SWYFT has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. SWYFT has a total market capitalization of $19,920.84 and $4,385.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SWYFT

SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,940 tokens. SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network

SWYFT Token Trading

SWYFT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

