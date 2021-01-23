SWYFT Reaches Market Cap of $18,841.30 (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. SWYFT has a market cap of $18,841.30 and $4,138.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SWYFT token can now be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SWYFT has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00056218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00127587 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00077372 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00275205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00070861 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00039142 BTC.

SWYFT Token Profile

SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,940 tokens. SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network . The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network

Buying and Selling SWYFT

SWYFT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

