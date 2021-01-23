SyncFab (MFG) Market Cap Hits $2.32 Million

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One SyncFab token can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SyncFab has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SyncFab has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00075066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.47 or 0.00619743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00044848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.99 or 0.04381281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00017615 BTC.

About SyncFab

SyncFab (MFG) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 tokens. SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg

SyncFab Token Trading

SyncFab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SyncFab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

