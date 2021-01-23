Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.27.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNDX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $826.78 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.71.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%. Research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 29,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $694,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $344,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,177.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,702 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,759,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 645,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,432,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,230,000 after acquiring an additional 353,812 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,451,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

