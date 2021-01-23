Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to post $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.09. Syneos Health reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Syneos Health.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYNH shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

SYNH stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.09. The company had a trading volume of 815,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average of $62.36. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $78.29.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $38,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $197,826,608.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,242,420 shares of company stock worth $198,800,919. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health by 91.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 92.2% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.