Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.30. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $491.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,701 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $704,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,113,000 after acquiring an additional 50,801 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

