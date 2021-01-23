Synthetix Price Hits $14.69 on Exchanges (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and $175.46 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix token can now be bought for approximately $14.69 or 0.00045724 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00078033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.35 or 0.00632892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,380.58 or 0.04296725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017803 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017982 BTC.

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix (CRYPTO:SNX) is a token. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 tokens. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io

Buying and Selling Synthetix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

