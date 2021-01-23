Syntropy (NOIA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $570,723.00

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $64.48 million and $570,723.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Syntropy token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00076862 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.74 or 0.00632553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00045672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.35 or 0.04315571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014955 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017811 BTC.

About Syntropy

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 313,641,729 tokens. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com

Syntropy Token Trading

Syntropy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

