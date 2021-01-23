Syntropy (NOIA) One Day Volume Tops $571,042.00

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Syntropy token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syntropy has a total market cap of $67.61 million and $571,042.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Syntropy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00074842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.57 or 0.00721892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00048827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,443.75 or 0.04443230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017919 BTC.

Syntropy Token Profile

Syntropy (NOIA) is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 313,641,729 tokens. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet

Buying and Selling Syntropy

Syntropy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syntropy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syntropy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.