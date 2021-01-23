Syntropy (NOIA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $571,042.00

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Syntropy token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Syntropy has a market cap of $67.61 million and approximately $571,042.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00074842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.57 or 0.00721892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00048827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,443.75 or 0.04443230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017919 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

NOIA is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 313,641,729 tokens. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet

