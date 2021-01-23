Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11,141.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 80,773 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 13.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 29.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $75.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,073.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $5,477,804.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

