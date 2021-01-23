Syscoin Market Capitalization Tops $58.01 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0959 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $58.01 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.30 or 0.00429896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000204 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 604,931,809 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

