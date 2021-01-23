TaaS Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.81 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. TaaS has a market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One TaaS token can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00077582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $216.14 or 0.00669397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00047828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.04 or 0.04357574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017787 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TAAS is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

