Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $129.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $669.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $136.13.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

