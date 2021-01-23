Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Raised by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 54,480 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.4% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $30,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $129.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.92 and a 200-day moving average of $89.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $136.13. The stock has a market cap of $669.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

