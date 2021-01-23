TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L) (LON:TALK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $87.63

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L) (LON:TALK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $87.63 and traded as high as $98.45. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L) shares last traded at $97.80, with a volume of 844,767 shares trading hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 106.57 ($1.39).

The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 97.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 87.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.10, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides telecommunications services to consumers and business to business customers in the United Kingdom. It offers fiber, broadband, landline, TV, and mobile services under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. Its products include HomeSafe, a home filtering service for residential customers; WorkSafe that provides protection for internet devices to business customers; SuperSafe, which offers protection from viruses and malwares; CallSafe, a security feature that screens inbound calls; and TalkSafe, a way of identifying a customer when they call using their voice.

