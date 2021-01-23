Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.46

Shares of Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and traded as high as $0.54. Talon Metals shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 264,418 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$310.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.32.

Get Talon Metals alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Michael David Kicis sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total transaction of C$43,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,300 shares in the company, valued at C$114,948. Also, Senior Officer Etienne Dinel sold 159,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$47,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$72,150. Insiders have sold 291,500 shares of company stock valued at $95,625 over the last ninety days.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.