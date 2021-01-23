Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) (TSE:TNX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.80

Shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and traded as high as $0.86. Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 43,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$175.26 million and a PE ratio of -9.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.97.

Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

In other Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) news, Director James E. Sinclair purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,408,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,084,559.09. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $20,975 over the last three months.

Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TNX)

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

