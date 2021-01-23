TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

Shares of TCF Financial stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.29. 1,652,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,681. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.10. TCF Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95.

TCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

