TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.93 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

