TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,845.50.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,901.05 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,934.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,767.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,628.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

