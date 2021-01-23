TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,875 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $224,716,000. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1,377.3% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,142,000 after purchasing an additional 557,765 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,215,000 after purchasing an additional 476,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 37.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,690,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $469,276,000 after purchasing an additional 459,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $284.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.07.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

