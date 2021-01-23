TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional raised its position in TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 55.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $128.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.59. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $131.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,988 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,150. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.38.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

