TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,819.00

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market capitalization of $167,394.19 and approximately $3,819.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TEAM (TokenStars) alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00016098 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000459 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007689 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,038,263 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TEAM (TokenStars) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEAM (TokenStars) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.