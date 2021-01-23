Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.79

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and traded as high as $7.35. Tecnoglass shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 88,812 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $347.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.49 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.