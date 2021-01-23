Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.59

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.59 and traded as high as $16.41. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 85,669 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.76 million, a PE ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tejon Ranch news, major shareholder Towerview Llc purchased 7,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $105,707.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,790,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,439,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the third quarter worth about $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 58.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,185 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the third quarter worth about $278,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

