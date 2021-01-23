Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.68

Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.68 and traded as high as $4.79. Telenav shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 494,404 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.
The firm has a market cap of $229.92 million, a PE ratio of -239.50 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 657.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telenav in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telenav in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.
About Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV)
Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Mobile Navigation segments. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.
