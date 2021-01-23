Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.68

Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.68 and traded as high as $4.79. Telenav shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 494,404 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $229.92 million, a PE ratio of -239.50 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. Telenav had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telenav, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 657.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telenav in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telenav in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

About Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Mobile Navigation segments. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

