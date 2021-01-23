Tellor Price Tops $29.15 on Major Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $48.39 million and approximately $57.70 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for $29.15 or 0.00091024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00077069 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $209.59 or 0.00654441 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006014 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00045540 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000226 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,371.42 or 0.04282187 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015097 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017979 BTC.
Tellor Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “
Tellor Coin Trading
Tellor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
