TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TELUS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. TELUS reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TELUS will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TU shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in TELUS by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in TELUS by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 276,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 113,669 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in TELUS by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 298,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in TELUS by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,962,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $167,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,291 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in TELUS by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 41,532 shares during the period. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

