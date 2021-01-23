Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Tencent Music Entertainment Group also reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TME shares. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

TME traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.02. 12,838,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,525,658. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at $67,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

