TENT Market Capitalization Achieves $1.24 Million (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. TENT has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $224,931.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TENT has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00055228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00127257 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00076325 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00272570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00069777 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00039528 BTC.

About TENT

TENT’s total supply is 32,083,560 coins and its circulating supply is 32,006,468 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

TENT Coin Trading

TENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

