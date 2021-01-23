TENT (TENT) Price Up 5.8% This Week

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. TENT has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $216,285.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00055379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00126577 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00077724 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00279835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00072228 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00040815 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT’s total supply is 32,069,500 coins and its circulating supply is 31,992,408 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

Buying and Selling TENT

TENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

