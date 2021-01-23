TenX (PAY) Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. TenX has a total market cap of $7.41 million and $19.49 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX token can now be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TenX has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

TenX Token Profile

TenX is a token. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,435,682 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

