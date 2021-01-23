TERA Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.98 Million (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One TERA coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TERA has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. TERA has a total market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $164,828.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

