Terra (LUNA) Price Reaches $0.84 on Top Exchanges

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Terra has a total market cap of $406.66 million and approximately $20.67 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002632 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00010092 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 77.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00009389 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 994,311,203 coins and its circulating supply is 484,784,534 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

