Terra Price Hits $0.87 on Top Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Terra has a total market cap of $419.36 million and approximately $27.28 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terra has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00002691 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00009937 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 77.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00009396 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 994,306,134 coins and its circulating supply is 484,779,465 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

