Terracoin (TRC) Price Hits $0.0154

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Terracoin has a market cap of $354,060.58 and approximately $241.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,378.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.50 or 0.01338863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.79 or 0.00539833 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00043647 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002394 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005970 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

