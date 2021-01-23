TerraKRW (KRT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $54.02 Million

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $54.02 million and $100,375.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s total supply is 60,119,408,037 coins and its circulating supply is 60,118,678,929 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

TerraKRW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

