TerraUSD Price Hits $1.00 (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC on major exchanges. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $222.27 million and $19.55 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007757 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 98.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 89.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000083 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 221,931,606 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

TerraUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

