Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.41

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.41 and traded as high as $26.33. Territorial Bancorp shares last traded at $26.16, with a volume of 15,695 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Territorial Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $248.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $16.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 156,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 13,494 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

