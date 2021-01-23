Tether Market Cap Tops $24.79 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Tether has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion and $80.02 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tether has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00058065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00127868 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00076483 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00281192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00071298 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00040303 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,330.24 or 0.95385677 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 25,510,320,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,776,394,865 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.