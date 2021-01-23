The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZEK. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of The AZEK in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Get The AZEK alerts:

In other news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,897.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,778,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The AZEK by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,987,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The AZEK by 397.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,089,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,250 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,892,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZEK stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The AZEK has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $42.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.62.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $263.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.34 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AZEK will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.