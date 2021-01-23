The ChampCoin (TCC) Market Cap Achieves $464,819.21

The ChampCoin (CURRENCY:TCC) traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One The ChampCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The ChampCoin has a market cap of $464,819.21 and approximately $81,109.00 worth of The ChampCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The ChampCoin has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00060853 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004467 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003407 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003099 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About The ChampCoin

The ChampCoin (TCC) is a coin. The ChampCoin’s total supply is 198,824,132 coins and its circulating supply is 175,749,859 coins. The ChampCoin’s official Twitter account is @tcccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The ChampCoin’s official website is tccworld.org

