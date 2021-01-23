The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the period. The Clorox accounts for 2.3% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of The Clorox worth $30,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 530.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,762,000 after buying an additional 800,697 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Clorox by 585.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,160,000 after buying an additional 736,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Clorox by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,868,000 after buying an additional 698,235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in The Clorox by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,607,000 after buying an additional 628,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 479.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 383,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,688,000 after buying an additional 317,607 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

CLX stock opened at $202.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.66.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $83,788,060.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $298,903.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,417.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,319 shares of company stock worth $95,666,491 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.