The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Lifted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.15. The firm has a market cap of $208.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

