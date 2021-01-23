The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Raised by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises about 1.4% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,048 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,809 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,306,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,383,000 after acquiring an additional 424,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,490,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,440,000 after acquiring an additional 339,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

KO opened at $48.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $208.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

