The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Raised by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,189 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 0.9% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $11,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.7% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 230,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO opened at $48.49 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $208.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. HSBC cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.